August 25, 2021
Cloudburst Causes Flood In Uttarakhand, Water Enters Houses

Electric poles and trees fell down and two-wheelers were swept away after the cloudburst occurred late Tuesday night.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:12 pm
Uttarakhand cloudburst: No casualty was reported anywhere
Representational Image
A cloudburst occurred near Satla Devi temple in Khabadwala village in Uttarakhand has caused flooding of rivers and streams.

The state disaster management officials said the flood water entered houses, electric poles and trees fell down at places, and two-wheelers were swept away after the cloudburst late Tuesday night.

However, no casualty was reported anywhere, they said. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area along with cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi on Wednesday to assess the damage and distributed relief material among affected people. 

He also asked the district magistrate to prepare an action plan to prevent damage by natural disasters in the area in future.

Heavy rains lashed Dehradun Tuesday night which flooded the Rispana and Bindal rivers besides causing heavy waterlogging in many areas.

(PTI inputs)

