Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Monday said that the government is increasing the number of seats amid complaints from students.

Kerala to increase number of seats in colleges, says education minister | Image for representation | PTI

2021-10-25T14:08:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 2:08 pm

All students who got an A-plus in all subjects in their class 10 examinations in Kerala will be given seats in courses of their choosing, state's education minister V Sivankutty announced on Monday. The announcement came after the government decided to increase seats by 10 to 20 per cent and start additional batches across a number of districts and taluks of the state.

The announcement came while the minister was answering queries, put to him during the question hour of the Assembly, on whether the government had any plans to ensure students who secured A plus in all subjects get the courses they want.

The Minister said the increase in seats or additional batches would be based on the number of requests received from each area.

Kerala has been facing a slew of complaints from students and parents that those who have scored A plus in all subjects are also finding it difficult to get the course of their choice in plus one (class 11).

Sivankutty said that of the around 1.2 lakh students who got A plus in all subjects, only about 5,800 were left who did not get the course of their choice even after the second supplementary allotment which got over last week.

He assured that all such students would get the courses of their choice.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that before bringing out the second supplementary list, the government ought to have first carried out school transfers and course combination transfers.

However, bringing out the supplementary list before that has resulted in thousands of full A plus students getting into courses which they do not desire just so that they do not lose out on a seat.
Sivankutty said the government will ensure that all students with full A plus would get admission in the course of their choice.

He also said that presently, a marginal increase in seats has been implemented in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Kerala Education National
