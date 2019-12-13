December 13, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Citizenship Act Protests: Railway Station In Bengal's Murshidabad Set On Fire

Citizenship Act Protests: Railway Station In Bengal's Murshidabad Set On Fire

Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire by thousands of people protesting the amended Citizenship Act.

PTI 13 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Citizenship Act Protests: Railway Station In Bengal's Murshidabad Set On Fire
People take part in a protest rally against CAB and NRC in Kolkata.
PTI Photo
Citizenship Act Protests: Railway Station In Bengal's Murshidabad Set On Fire
outlookindia.com
2019-12-13T17:17:28+0530

The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people protesting the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, officials said.

Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources.

"The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," said a senior RPF official.

"Train services have come to a halt here," he added.

Muslim-dominated Murshidabad is a district bordering Bangladesh.

Next Story >>

Jamia Students Protest Against Citizenship Act In Delhi, Police Use Tear Gas

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal Murshidabad Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) National Register of Citizens (NRC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos