March 01, 2021
CICSE Class 10 Board Exams From May 5, Class 12 Exams From April 8: CICSE Chief

Normally the CICSE board examinations are held between January and February but this time, those have been delayed due to the pandemic

01 March 2021
2021-03-01T20:53:43+05:30

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE)  shall be conducting the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, informed officials.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is the Class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is the Class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16", informed CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from the office of the council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Arathoon added.

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.

Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

With PTI Inputs 

