Children Come Out In Support Of Protesting Farmers, Donate Money From Their Piggy Banks

Setting an example of humanity, a group of children have come out in support of protesting farmers and have donated money collected in their ‘gullakhs’ or piggy banks.

As per reports, the kids had been collecting money in their piggy banks for months and handed it over to the farmers to encourage them. These kids travelled from Meerut to Ghazipur border to show their solidarity, Indiatimes reported.

They were all aged 7-13 years. The children even offered juice to farmer leaders to end their fast. The leaders were on a hunger strike at the border on Monday till 5 pm.

The ongoing protest is organised against the contentious farm laws passed by the centre has led to widespread protests in many parts of the country, but mostly around the border areas of Delhi-NCR.

