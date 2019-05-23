Chief Of Al-Qaeda Kashmir Unit Zakir Musa Trapped After Encounter In South Kashmir

Chief of Kashmir unit of Al-Qaeda, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Zakir Musa was trapped in an encounter at Tral in South Kashmir on Thursday. Top police officials confirmed the militant was trapped after a gunfight between militants and security forces at Dadsara village in the Tral area.

According to police, a joint team of Army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off the village Thursday evening and started search operation. The cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of a top militant commander in the area.

As the security forces were conducting searches, militants fired at them. The armed forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, a police official said.