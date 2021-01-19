Chidambaram Seeks Reply From Govt Over BJP MP's Claim Of 'Chinese' Village In Arunachal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday sought answers from the government after BJP MP Tapir Gao claimed that China has built a 100-house village in the "disputed area" deep into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking a jibe over BJP MP's claim, he asked what will be government's next move? If the allegation made out by the BJP MP is found to be true, will the government again give a clean chit to China or it will blame previous governments for it.

There is a border dispute between the two neighbouring countries and there has been a troops build-up in eastern Ladakh after a bloody clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation of Army (PLA) of China in June last year. India lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley clash. China also lost many soldiers but did not disclose the number of casualties.

Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state, but China considers it as its territory.

Chidambaram, who was the home minister in the UPA government, also alleged that the Chinese have altered the status quo in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Mr Tapir Gao MP, belonging to BJP, has alleged that deep into Arunachal Pradesh, in a 'disputed area' within Indian territory, the Chinese have built a 100-house village, a bazaar and a two-lane road in the last year.

"If this is true, it is clear that the Chinese have altered the status quo by converting a disputed area into a permanent settlement of Chinese nationals. What has the government to say about these startling facts?" he asked.

"Will the government give another clean chit to China? Or will the government give a convoluted explanation blaming previous governments?" the senior Congress leader asked in a series of tweets.

Amid reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said in a statement that India has kept a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads and bridges.

The MEA said in a statement, "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years."

With PTI Inputs

