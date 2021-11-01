Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his two children, injured his wife and then committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a building where they lived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday, police said.

The man, who was posted as a peon in the panchayat department at the secretariat in Nava Raipur, left behind a suicide note in which he purportedly mentioned that he used to have an argument with his wife over the death of a steno at his office, they said.

The incident took place sometime after midnight in Sector-27 of Nava Raipur under Rakhi police station limits, police officials said.

“As per preliminary information, Jhankar Bhaskar allegedly killed his daughter Pari (7) and son Anshu (3) by attacking them with a hammer in their apartment located on the third floor of a six-storey building. He also assaulted his wife Sukrita (28) who is critical,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

After attacking his family members, Bhaskar allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the building, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital for treatment and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

Bhaska was a native of Pendravan village in neighbouring Balodabazar district, he said.

A suicide note, purportedly written by Bhaskar, was found at the spot in which he mentioned that his wife used to argue and cast doubt over him for the death of a steno, Santosh Kanwar, at his office. Kanwar's body was found near a railway station about a month back, the official said.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident, he added.

