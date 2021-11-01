Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself

A man in Chattisgarh's Raipur allegedly killed his wife and 2 children before killing himself, Nava Raipur SP Prashant Agarwal told.

Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself
Representational Image | Adobe Stock

Trending

Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T13:36:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 1:36 pm

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his two children, injured his wife and then committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a building where they lived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday, police said.

The man, who was posted as a peon in the panchayat department at the secretariat in Nava Raipur, left behind a suicide note in which he purportedly mentioned that he used to have an argument with his wife over the death of a steno at his office, they said.

The incident took place sometime after midnight in Sector-27 of Nava Raipur under Rakhi police station limits, police officials said.

“As per preliminary information, Jhankar Bhaskar allegedly killed his daughter Pari (7) and son Anshu (3) by attacking them with a hammer in their apartment located on the third floor of a six-storey building. He also assaulted his wife Sukrita (28) who is critical,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

After attacking his family members, Bhaskar allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the building, the official said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital for treatment and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

Bhaska was a native of Pendravan village in neighbouring Balodabazar district, he said.
A suicide note, purportedly written by Bhaskar, was found at the spot in which he mentioned that his wife used to argue and cast doubt over him for the death of a steno, Santosh Kanwar, at his office. Kanwar's body was found near a railway station about a month back, the official said.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chhattisgarh Murder National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Akhilesh Yadav Will Not Contest Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections, Finalises Alliance With RLD

Akhilesh Yadav Will Not Contest Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections, Finalises Alliance With RLD

WhatsApp Chats Not ‘Enough Proof’ For Drugs Supply To Aryan Khan: Mumbai Court

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Announces Separate Manifesto For Women

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy

Maharashtra: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gadchiroli

Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS

Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement