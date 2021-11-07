Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chennai Records Highest Rainfall Since 2015, Govt Announces 2-Day Holiday In 4 Districts

Surplus water was released from Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs. Four teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency.

Chennai Records Highest Rainfall Since 2015, Govt Announces 2-Day Holiday In 4 Districts
A worker pulls a rickshaw with passengers through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai. | PTI Photo

Trending

Chennai Records Highest Rainfall Since 2015, Govt Announces 2-Day Holiday In 4 Districts
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T18:53:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 6:53 pm

Chennai has recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city causing inundation.

As vehicular traffic, bus and train services were hit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday declared two-day holiday for schools and colleges in four districts-- Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu-- on Monday and Tuesday.

Though there was some delay in respect of a couple of flights, there was no major disruption in services, airport sources here said adding even passengers who arrived late due to showers were allowed to board.

Related Stories

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year

Rain water -on runways- was pumped out by workers using heavy equipment and authorities are overseeing work aimed at ensuring normal services, sources added. Metrorail services were also not affected, an official said here.

There was a visible dip in state-run bus services, only fewer buses were operated in suburbs and train services were also affected.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Railway sources said the Basin Bridge yard here was flooded which led to disruption in routing trains, in and out of the Chennai Central Railway Station and a long distance train from Tiruvananthapuram had to be halted at Tirunindravur in the northern suburb.
Suburban train services in the Tambaram-Beach line was affected for sometime as railway tracks were covered by sheets of water.

Rainwater is being pumped out in affected areas, railway sources said.

An official release meanwhile said "Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mangalore Express Special scheduled to leave at 4.20 PM on Sunday is rescheduled to leave at 7.30 PM" due to late running of pairing train, of about 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Another train, bound for Jaipur would leave at 8.30 PM instead of 5.40 PM, the release said.
There were traffic diversions due to water logging and uprooted trees in several locations including the arterial EVR Salai, and subways witnessed inundation upto a height of several feet.

Police said the traffic movement is slow in view of water logging and advised the people to be cautious.

Several people said they found it difficult to get cabs or autorickshaws while some said drivers working for cab aggregators declined acceptance for travel.

Motorcycles, scooters and autorickshaws could be spotted stranded in many locations.
Civic and Public Works Department personnel worked to pump water out in inundated areas and also placed sandbags in locations including the Anna Nagar Peripheral Hospital campus.

In view of increase in showers in catchment areas, surplus water was released from Poondi reservoir, which was raised in a phased manner up to 3,376 cusecs of water, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said in a tweet.

Similarly, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, two other important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city were opened to let out surplus rain water, water resources authorities here said adding the initial release -from both the facilities- was to the tune of about 500 cusecs.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. One team each in Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations, the TNSDMA said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over 33 Lakh Children In India Malnourished, 17.7 Lakh Severely Malnourished: Govt Data

Over 33 Lakh Children In India Malnourished, 17.7 Lakh Severely Malnourished: Govt Data

Mixed Opinions On Renaming Of Faizabad Junction To Ayodhya Cantt

BJP National Executive: Will Contest All Seats In Punjab, Says State Chief Ashwani Sharma

TMC Urges Central Govt To Continue Free Ration Scheme For 6 Months

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/ Litre

Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction

Telangana Couple Adopts Boy, Husband Lands In Jail For ‘Abduction’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Anil Deshmukh To Remain In ED Custody; Relieved From Judicial Custody By Bombay High Court

Anil Deshmukh To Remain In ED Custody; Relieved From Judicial Custody By Bombay High Court

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

Vikas Pathak / At the BJP's first national executive meet since the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party workers should become a bridge of faith for the common man.

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Outlook Web Desk / India represents 17 per cent of the world's population but only accounts for 4 per cent historical cumulative emissions, India said at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow.

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Catch highlights of AFG vs NZ here.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement