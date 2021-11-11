Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

Chennai waterlogged after heavy rain last weekend | PTI

2021-11-11T07:49:45+05:30
Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 7:49 am

At the outset, I would say that we haven’t learnt our lessons from the 2015 floods. But we repeat the same practice of parking our cars on the bridges.

As a long term resident of Chennai, I feel we have always borne the brunt of waterlogging and the government’s inadequate preparation for the monsoon season. In and around Velachery, there are several low lying areas like Ram Nagar, Ashtalakshmi Nagar which face huge problems when there is a heavy downpour. Like in 2015, this year the rains didn’t even spare the rich and those in power. The house of our MLA JMH Aasan Maulanna was affected by the rains. The legislator himself had tweeted a picture of his house being inundated with rainwater. Though the rescue measures are in full swing there are some perennial problems I would like to highlight.

The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city. Many urban planners say that this is one of the reasons for flooding in Chennai and especially in areas like Velachery and Pallikaranai. In Velachery, several lanes have been flooded. There have been reports of the sewage water getting mixed with drinking water in my area. This happened especially when one of the stormwater drains were identified to have been damaged during the relief work. I am writing this article with the hope of completing it before my power backup ends completely. This is a testimony to show how irregular our power supply is.

Motorists have to be really careful while commuting in the bylanes and a few streets of my area as the roads have been damaged greatly. I could now see a motorist in my lane losing control of his vehicle and falling off his bike as he tried to avoid a pit on the road. Our roads in Velachery have often been criticised for poor quality and the rain has exposed its inefficiency greatly. Though I have a lot to say still I don’t have the power supply to finish and submit the piece and hence submitting this.

