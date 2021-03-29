March 29, 2021
Poshan
Chennai: 35-Year-Old Passenger Deplaned After Officials Learn He Recently Tested Positive For Covid-19

The passenger, who was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai, was deplaned and taken to a hospital, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Representational Image
Unsplash
 A passenger was made to deboard a flight bound for Kolkata at the Chennai airport on Monday after authorities learnt that he had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old passenger, who was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai, was deplaned and taken to a hospital, officials said.

Even though the passenger had a negative covid-19 certificate, it later emerged that he had tested positive, they said.

While it is still unclear how the lapse occurred, the airline staff took immediate action when they received information in this connection, officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

