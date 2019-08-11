Charaka Rishi Discovered Atoms, Physician Sushruta Was World's First Surgeon, Says HRD Minister

﻿
The HRD minister claimed that Charaka Rishi who hailed as one of the principal contributors of Ayurveda was the first person who researched and discovered atoms and molecules.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks at IIT-Bombay. (ANI)
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday claimed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has acknowledged that in future if speaking computers becomes a reality, it would be primarily due to the contribution of Sanskrit, the world's only scientific language.

"According to NASA, in the near future, if a talking computer were to be a reality, it will only be possible because of Sanskrit. NASA is saying this because Sanskrit is a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken," Pokhriyal said while addressing students at IIT-Bombay at the institute's 57th convocation ceremony.

The HRD minister also claimed that Charaka Rishi who hailed as one of the principal contributors of Ayurveda was the first person who researched and discovered atoms and molecules.

"Who conducted research on atoms and molecules? Charaka Rishi was the one who researched atoms and molecules, discovered them," he said.

The minister also claimed that ancient physician Sushruta was the world's first surgeon.

(ANI)

J&K: Barring Minor Stone-Pelting, No Untoward Incident In Last One Week, Say Police
