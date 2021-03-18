Change Your Mentality Before Changing Our Clothes: Navya Nanda On Uttarakhand CM’s Ripped Jeans Remark

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda has expressed her anger at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark after he spoke about women wearing ripped jeans and the “example they set up before their children and the society.”

Rawat made the remarks while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

“Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society,” Navya wrote on Instagram.

In the next story, she posted a picture of herself wearing a ripped jeans. “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly,” Navya wrote, captioning the photo.

The CM’s remarks have drawn flak from many online users. ‘Chhapaak’ writer Atika Chohan took to Instagram to post a series of selfies where she is seen wearing ripped jeans.

