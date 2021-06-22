Change In Air: Ahead Of PM’s J&K Meet, BJP Leader Ravinder Raina Refuses To Criticise Mehbooba

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited leaders from J&K for talks, they should share the issues faced by the people of the region with the PM.

Stating that the Modi government has worked towards ushering in development in Jammu and Kashmir for the past seven years, Raina urged all the invitees to take part in the upcoming meet with Modi.

“Now that the PM has invited all parties to a meeting on June 24, it a is great honour for us that political parties from different regions of the UT have been given an opportunity to present their views before him. I am thankful to the prime minister for it. I will be taking part in the meeting and I hope all the prominent leaders who have been invited will also participate with an open heart,” Raina said addressing reporters in Jammu after a BJP meeting.

When asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that she will press for the restoration of Article 370 during the meeting, Raina evaded the question saying, “It is a good thing all political parties are going to participate in the meeting. In the meet, all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir would be discussed.”

He further said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that nationalist Kashmiris as well as locals have suffered due to militancy in the region.

“We should talk about One India Strong India with the prime minister…We will talk about our country and our nation. We know for the past 70 years Pakistan has tried to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a graveyard…There are a large number of issues that will come up during the meeting,” Raina further said.

When asked about Mufti’s comments seeking dialogue with Pakistan, Raina once again evaded the question and without naming Mufti, said that India has engaged in dialogue with all its neighbours but that doesn’t mean it will compromise on national integrity.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine