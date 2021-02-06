Chakka Jam: Farmers Block Highways And Main Roads In Rajasthan

February 06, 2021
Corona
As part of the nationwide 'chakka jam', protesting farmers blocked several roads in Rajasthan.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Chakka Jam By Protesting Farmers
AP Photo/Channi Anand
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T17:53:47+05:30
Following the farm union's call for a nationwide 'chakka jam', protesting farmers block several roads in Rajasthan. All over the country, farmers maintaining a 'chakka jam' to protest against the contentious farm laws passed by the centre. 

Earlier, farm union leaders had announced a countrywide 'chakka jam', which would include blocking of all major national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Farmers at many places including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the state blocked the highways and main roads and held demonstrations, police said.

However, there is no news of any untoward incident so far, they said.

The Rajasthan Congress has also supported the call. In a tweet, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said the party supports the protesting farmers.

"The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee supports the farmers’ unions call to block national and state highways from 12 noon to 3 pm today. All Congressmen are requested to take necessary steps to make this blockade successful and ensure it is peaceful," Dotasra said in the tweet.

With PTI Inputs 

