November 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Centre Sabotaging Participation Of Non-BJP Parties In District Council Polls: Mehbooba

Centre Sabotaging Participation Of Non-BJP Parties In District Council Polls: Mehbooba

The NC and the PDP have alleged that the government is locking up their candidates and preventing them from campaigning

PTI 21 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Centre Sabotaging Participation Of Non-BJP Parties In District Council Polls: Mehbooba
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti
PTI
Centre Sabotaging Participation Of Non-BJP Parties In District Council Polls: Mehbooba
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T14:19:12+05:30
Also read

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the participation of local political parties in the district development council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely.

Mehbooba's comments come as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, alleged lack of a level-playing field for the elections, accusing the administration of locking up their candidates and not allowing them to campaign.

"GOI sabotaging participation of non BJP parties in DDC polls. PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations & have spoken to DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_," the PDP chief said on Twitter.

However, the police have claimed that the candidates are being provided collective security as providing security separately to every single candidate is a difficult task. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the candidates are being provided with a double escort and security forces have been deployed to guard areas where election campaigns are being conducted.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Mulls Suspension Of Trains, Flights From Delhi Amid Covid-19 Surge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos