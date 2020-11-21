Centre Sabotaging Participation Of Non-BJP Parties In District Council Polls: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the participation of local political parties in the district development council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely.

Mehbooba's comments come as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, alleged lack of a level-playing field for the elections, accusing the administration of locking up their candidates and not allowing them to campaign.

"GOI sabotaging participation of non BJP parties in DDC polls. PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations & have spoken to DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_," the PDP chief said on Twitter.

DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2020

However, the police have claimed that the candidates are being provided collective security as providing security separately to every single candidate is a difficult task. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the candidates are being provided with a double escort and security forces have been deployed to guard areas where election campaigns are being conducted.

