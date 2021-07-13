Cabinet Committee Rejig: Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani Part Of Political Affairs Panel

The Centre on Monday rejigged key cabinet committees with Union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Virendra Kumar and Kiren Rijiju being included in the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Further, as part of the reshuffle, Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia was included in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth headed by the PM. Other Union ministers, who have been included in the committee, are Narayan Rane and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Cabinet Secretariat issued a notice in this regard on Monday night.

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Further, there has been no change in the composition of the country's highest decision making body on security affairs -- the Cabinet Committee on Security -- and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which takes call on all important appointments in the government in the rank of Joint Secretary and above.

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, headed by the PM, has new members in Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Ramchandra Prasad Singh and G. Kishan Reddy.

(With PTI inputs)

