Centre Makes 7-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory For All International Arrivals: All You Need To Know

In light of the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in India, particularly casued by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Coronavirus, Union Health Ministry on Friday announced a fresh set of travel guidelines applicable for all international arrivals.

So far, the number of "at-risk" countries has been increased to 19, nine more have been added since December.

Here's all you need to know about the revised travel guidelines imposed by the health ministry.

1. Passengers arriving into India to quarantine themselves for seven days and get themselves tested on the eighth day of their arrival.

2. All international passengers will have to undergo home isolation for seven days and take an RT-PCR test after that.

“All passengers (including those 2% who were random tested upon arrival and found negative) will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eight day of arrival in India),” said a notification from the health ministry.

3. Those who test positive, will be sent to an isolation facility and their samples will be sent for genome testing while passengers seated near them and cabin crew will be treated as contacts.

4. According to the rules, travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on eighth day on Air Suvidha Portal.

“If found negative (in the test), they will further self monitor for next 7 days,” the health ministry's notification added.

5. For flights from countries that are not on the "at-risk" list, two per cent of the passengers picked randomly, will be tested on arrival.

(Source of information- NDTV, Economic Times)