Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Makes 7-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory For All International Arrivals: All You Need To Know

As per the Union Health Ministry's revised set of travel guidelines, travelers will also have to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on eighth day on Air Suvidha Portal.

Centre Makes 7-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory For All International Arrivals: All You Need To Know
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Centre Makes 7-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory For All International Arrivals: All You Need To Know
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T18:50:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 6:50 pm

In light of the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in India, particularly casued by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Coronavirus, Union Health Ministry on Friday announced a fresh set of travel guidelines applicable for all international arrivals.

So far, the number of "at-risk" countries has been increased to 19, nine more have been added since December.

Here's all you need to know about the revised travel guidelines imposed by the health ministry.

1. Passengers arriving into India to quarantine themselves for seven days and get themselves tested on the eighth day of their arrival.

2. All international passengers will have to undergo home isolation for seven days and take an RT-PCR test after that.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“All passengers (including those 2% who were random tested upon arrival and found negative) will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eight day of arrival in India),” said a notification from the health ministry.

3. Those who test positive, will be sent to an isolation facility and their samples will be sent for genome testing while passengers seated near them and cabin crew will be treated as contacts.

4. According to the rules, travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on eighth day on Air Suvidha Portal.

“If found negative (in the test), they will further self monitor for next 7 days,” the health ministry's notification added.

5. For flights from countries that are not on the "at-risk" list, two per cent of the passengers picked randomly, will be tested on arrival.

(Source of information- NDTV, Economic Times)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Omicron International Arrivals Travel Guidelines COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Covid-19: CM Sarma Announces Assam Is Now Facing The Third Wave Of Pandemic

NCW Summons Hairstylist Jawed Habib For ‘Spitting’ On Woman’s Head

Students Accused In Bulli Bai App Case To Remain In Police Custody Till Jan 10

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For National Highway Projects Worth Rs 14 Crore In UP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: Weekend Curfew To Begin In Delhi From Tonight

Covid-19: Weekend Curfew To Begin In Delhi From Tonight

NEWSFLASH | Lot Of Omicron Cases In State, Doubling Rate Is Two Days: Assam CM

NEWSFLASH | Lot Of Omicron Cases In State, Doubling Rate Is Two Days: Assam CM

PM Modi Security Lapse: MHA Panel Reaches Ferozepur, Punjab Submits Report To Centre

PM Modi Security Lapse: MHA Panel Reaches Ferozepur, Punjab Submits Report To Centre

PM Modi’s Punjab Visit ‘Not Just Security Breach But Also Criminal Conspiracy’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

PM Modi’s Punjab Visit ‘Not Just Security Breach But Also Criminal Conspiracy’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Read More from Outlook

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Arundhathi Subramaniam / How will the world end? With a whimper, as Eliot predicted? Or in a yawn, as Pope said it would.

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Giridhar Jha / If Bollywood needed to turn over a new leaf at the outset of the new millennium with the new-age audiences showing uncanny aversion to the age-old formula films, it found a worthy flag-bearer in Irrfan Khan, writes Giridhar Jha.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement