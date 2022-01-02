Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Likely To Raise Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget Session

The government has been increasing the credit target for the farm sector every year and this time also, the target is likely to be increased to Rs 18-18.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

Centre Likely To Raise Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget Session
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Centre Likely To Raise Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget Session
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T12:53:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:53 pm

With a view to give a boost to the agriculture sector, the government is likely to raise farm credit target to about Rs 18 lakh crore in the Budget 2022-23 to be presented on February 1, according to sources.

For the current financial year, the government has set a credit target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

The government has been increasing the credit target for the farm sector every year and this time also, the target is likely to be increased to Rs 18-18.5 lakh crore for 2022-23, the sources said.

The number will be frozen at the time of giving final touches to the Budget figure in the last week of the month, the sources said.

The government fixes annual agriculture credit, including crop loan targets for the banking sector. The agricultural credit flow have increased consistently over the years, exceeding the target set for each fiscal. For instance, credit worth Rs 11.68 lakh crore was given to farmers in 2017-18, much higher than the Rs 10 lakh crore target set for that year.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Similarly, crop loans worth Rs 10.66 lakh crore were disbursed in financial 2016-17, higher than the credit target of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Credit is a critical input in achieving higher farm output. Institutional credit will also help delink farmers from non-institutional sources where they are compelled to borrow at usurious rates of interest, the sources added.

Normally, farm loans attract an interest rate of nine per cent. However, the government has been providing interest subvention to make available short-term crop loan at an affordable rate and help boost farm output.

The government is providing a two per cent interest subsidy to ensure farmers get short-term farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective rate of seven per cent per annum.

An additional incentive of three per cent is being given to farmers for prompt repayment of loans within due date, making the effective interest rate four per cent.

To enhance coverage of small and marginal farmers in the formal credit system, the RBI has decided to raise the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh.


The interest subvention is given to public sector banks (PSBs), private lenders, cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) on the use of their own funds and to Nabard for refinancing RRBs and cooperative banks.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Economy/Budget Farm Stories National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Over 5 Lakh Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham In Record Footfall

J-K: Vaishno Devi University Shuts Down After 13 Students Test Covid Positive

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Alirajpur District

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded At 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement