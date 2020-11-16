Centre Has Put J&K Up For Sale: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday warned the Centre against evicting members of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community from south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, adding if the community members are harassed, the consequences would be dangerous. Mehbooba also accused the BJP government of putting Jammu and Kashmir up for sale. “I am warning the government not to harass the Gujjar and the Bakerwal community. They have been guarding these jungles for centuries,” Mehbooba said on Monday.

The PDP chief visited Pahalgam earlier today and met with the Gujjar community there. Many of the temporary houses of the nomadic community have been demolished by the government during the past one month. Taking stock of the situation, Mehbooba expressed solidarity with the community. “It’s not only in Kashmir where nomads are being evicted from their lawful properties. They are also being evicted in Badanthi and Sunjwan areas of Jammu. They (Centre) are displacing Gujjar nomads from there as well,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief also said that the Gujjars and Bakerwals in J&K have been peaceful throughout, even during the three decades of Kashmir insurgency and haven’t partaken in any act of violence. By evicting them from their lands, the government is deliberately provoking them, Mehbooba alleged.

“The government has already transferred 24,000 kanals of forest land to the industries. Why is the government now also forcing the nomads out of their homes. They (Centre) have put Jammu and Kashmir on sale,” Mehbooba said.

Since November 7, the Pahalgam Development Authority has demolished many structures in the region. The government has claimed that the nomads living there are unauthorized occupants.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine