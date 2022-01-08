Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Grants VIP Security Cover To Punjab MLA Who Recently Joined BJP

The Union government has provided the Y+ category VIP security cover to Punjab MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa who recently joined the BJP, according to official sources.

Centre Grants VIP Security Cover To Punjab MLA Who Recently Joined BJP

Trending

Centre Grants VIP Security Cover To Punjab MLA Who Recently Joined BJP
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T12:40:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:40 pm

The 63-year-old is a legislator from the Qadian assembly seat of the state and switched over the BJP from the Congress on December 28.


He is the younger brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.


Sources in the security establishment told PTI that Fatehjang Singh Bajwa has been provided the Y+ security cover for his movement in poll-bound Punjab.

Related Stories

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past


The Union Home Ministry sanctioned the deployment on the basis of a recommendation sent by central intelligence agencies that underlined potential security threats to him, they said.


The task has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and as part of this security categorisation, Bajwa will have a team of 3-4 armed commandos everytime he travels in the state.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


Recently, the Union government had granted a higher Z-category VIP security cover to Punjab politician Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi who had joined the BJP in December.


The security cover of Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief, was also upgraded by the Centre from the lower category of Y to Z. He also joined the BJP last month in December.

-With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Narendra Modi Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Sixty-four New Cases Take Meghalaya's Covid Tally To 85,085

Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

An Unusual Love Story: A Break-up, Finding New Love To Break Again But...

Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Today

Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall; Highest In 13 Years

Covid-19| No Need For Precautionary Dose Registration: Govt

Covid-19 Update| India Registers Single Day Spike Of 1,41,986 Cases; Omicron Infections At 3,071

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past

Covid-19: DDMA Meeting To Discuss More Curbs Amid Surging Cases In Delhi

Covid-19: DDMA Meeting To Discuss More Curbs Amid Surging Cases In Delhi

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement