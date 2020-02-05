February 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Centre, Delhi Govt Move SC Against Delhi HC Verdict On Convicts’ Hanging

Centre, Delhi Govt Move SC Against Delhi HC Verdict On Convicts’ Hanging

The high court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together, not separately.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Centre, Delhi Govt Move SC Against Delhi HC Verdict On Convicts’ Hanging
The four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
Centre, Delhi Govt Move SC Against Delhi HC Verdict On Convicts’ Hanging
outlookindia.com
2020-02-05T17:16:11+0530

The Centre and the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the rejection of their plea by the Delhi High Court against the trial court order staying the execution of four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Hours after the high court's verdict, the Centre and the Delhi government filed an appeal against it in the top court.

The high court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together, not separately, and faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after rejection of appeals of the convicts by the Supreme Court in 2017. The court gave one week to convicts to exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

The court also said the procedure for the execution of the death warrant will be initiated once the court allotted week ends.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Next Story >>

The Curious Case Of Delhi Police Permitting Activist To Lead 'Goli Maaro...' Protest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Nirbhaya Supreme Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos