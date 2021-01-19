January 19, 2021
Central Govt Announces Decision To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birthday As 'Parakram Diwas'

PM Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on January 23 on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary celebrations

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
PTI file photo
The Government of India (GOI) on Tuesday decided to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as "Prakram Diwas" to honour the great freedom fighter and founder of Azad Hind Fauj. The government will now celebrate Netaji's birthday on January 23 as a day of valor. The Union Ministry of Culture announced the decision in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on January 23 on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary celebrations which will held at Victoria Memorial, according to TOI report.

The Government of India decided to dedidate the day to the indomitable personality of Netaji, it said in the release, "The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in befitting manner at national and international level".

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour."

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee may also hold a ‘padayatra’ on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

This year India will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

