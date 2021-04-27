CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, CBSE and several other state boards have either canceled or postponed respective board exams and now school teachers are of the view that RT-PCR tests must be made mandatory for students before restarting Class 12 practical exams to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It is to be noted that many CBSE schools across the country had started their practical tests from April 1 but the schools were forced to put the CBSE Class 12 practical exams on hold as many states went into a ‘strict restriction’ mode.

The teachers have decided to give a letter making RT-PCR tests mandatory for students to both the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the district collectorate. The teachers noted that it is likely that both students and teachers can be asymptomatic and it could be a big health risk for all stakeholders.

Last week, CBSE had canceled Class 10 Board Exams 2021 and postponed CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Several state boards have also postponed or canceled their exams too.

Meanwhile, a statement was issued by the Union Ministry of Education last week announcing that the CBSE will develop an ‘objective criterion for the assessment of Class 10 Board students.

The latest update claims that the process of formulating an evaluation plan for CBSE Class 10 students appears to have started and many schools across India have already shared details of their internal assessment exercises with the CBSE.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine