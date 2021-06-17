CBSE Board Exams 2021: Can Students Opt For Physical Examination? Official Answers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday made a huge announcement that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for physical examination. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the board will start the online registration to know the exact numbers of the application. He further added that the board is Class 10th results will be declared most likely by July 20 and Class 12th by July 31.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court accepted the formula of CBSE and CISCE to evaluate the Class 12 students.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshari said “after perusing the scheme presented by the concerned Boards, prima facie, we have no hesitation in accepting the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis”.

However, the evaluation formula decided by CBSE for class 12 students has evoked mixed reaction from experts with some hailing it as an "unbiased and time-bound" method and others terming it "far from being fair", saying students showing progress over a period of time will be at disadvantage.

As per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Thirty per cent marks will be based on class 10 board exam, another 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent marks based on the performance in the unit, mid-term and pre-board tests of class 12.

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021: Board must ensure these things:

The top court has asked the CBSE to create a provision for a dispute resolution committee. The aim of the committee must be to address the grievances of the students about the marks obtained by them.

The Supreme Court also asked CBSE to announce a timeline for the announcement of the results. This will ensure that students will not have to wait for the results with uncertainty.

CBSE must also come out with the date by which the optional exam will be conducted.

Earlier, SC had given two weeks of time to the CBSE and ICSE to finalize the alternative evaluation criteria.

