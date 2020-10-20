CBI Registers Case To Investigate TRP Scam In UP

The CBI has registered an FIR in a case of alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) based on a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow based on a complaint of an advertising company promoter, was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government. According to officials the primary allegations relate to manipulation of TRPs in return for payment. The CBI officials refused to give any further details.

This move comes at a time when the Mumbai Police is also investigating three channels including Republic TV in a similar case.

Television rating points (TRPs) are calculated in India by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) using a device called Bar-O-Meter, which is installed in over 45,000 households across the country. The device collects data about a program or channel watched by members of these households on the basis of which weekly ratings are issued by BARC.

