CBI Should Reveal If Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Was Murder Or Suicide: Anil Deshmukh

In October, a team at AIIMS-Delhi ruled out murder and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

PTI 27 December 2020
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide or murder. He also said the CBI should make its probe report public as soon as possible.

"The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI's report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. People ask me about the status of the case...I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder," Deshmukh said.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report and was investigating the matter. On August 19, the Supreme Court had upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against the actor's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI. Soon after, the central agency had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police.

In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder and terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

