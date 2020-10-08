CBI Books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju In Loan Default Case

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with an alleged loan default case, officials said.

The agency is carrying out searches at around 10 locations in connection with the case, they said.

Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju represents the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine