CBI Books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju In Loan Default Case

October 08, 2020
Corona
PTI 08 October 2020
Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.
Wikipedia
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T18:08:03+05:30

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with an alleged loan default case, officials said.

The agency is carrying out searches at around 10 locations in connection with the case, they said.

Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju represents the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

