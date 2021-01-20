CBI Arrests Its DSP, Inspector In Bribery Scam Within Agency

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP) RK Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore

The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.

Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly "compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".

With PTI inputs

