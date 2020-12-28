December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Centre Issues New Guidelines Over New Covid Strain In UK

Centre Issues New Guidelines Over New Covid Strain In UK

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines for surveillance with regard to Covid-19 which will remain in force till January 31.

PTI 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Centre Issues New Guidelines Over New Covid Strain In UK
Representational Image of Covid-19
PTI photo
Centre Issues New Guidelines Over New Covid Strain In UK
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T21:31:49+05:30

The Centre on Monday said there has been a continuous decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country but there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in the number of cases globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance with regard to Covid19 and these will remain in force till January 31.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK.

"Accordingly, containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; Covid-19 appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously," the MHA said.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Protesting Farmers Vandalise Over 1,500 Telecom Towers In Punjab

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos