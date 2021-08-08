August 08, 2021
Cases Against Malayalam Actors For Alleged COVID-19 Breach

The cases have been registered against actors including Mammooty, Ramesh Pisharody and 300 others for COVID-19 protocol violation.

Outlook Web Desk 08 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:05 pm
Case registered against actor Mammooty for COVID-19 violation. (File photo)
The case has been registered against two Malayalam actors for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol in Kerala.

The police has registered a case against actors Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody and 300 other people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol during the inauguration of a medical facility at the private hospital.

The actors, police said were at the hospital for the inauguration of a robot-assisted service for joint replacement surgery, while nearly 300 people had also gathered at the spot on August 3.

"Almost 300 people participated in the programme inaugurated by actor Mammootty. We have also registered a case against the hospital MD, COO and others under various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act,” said the police. (With PTI inputs)

