Cases Against Malayalam Actors For Alleged COVID-19 Breach

The police has registered a case against actors Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody and 300 other people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol during the inauguration of a medical facility at the private hospital.

The actors, police said were at the hospital for the inauguration of a robot-assisted service for joint replacement surgery, while nearly 300 people had also gathered at the spot on August 3.

"Almost 300 people participated in the programme inaugurated by actor Mammootty. We have also registered a case against the hospital MD, COO and others under various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act,” said the police. (With PTI inputs)

