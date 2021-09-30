Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Capt. Amarinder Singh Meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

After meeting the Home Minister Amit Shah during a 'personal visit', Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently resigned from the post of Punjab's Chief Minister met with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Today.

Capt. Amarinder Singh Meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
Captain Amarinder Singh | PTI

Trending

Capt. Amarinder Singh Meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T14:35:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 2:35 pm

Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met NSA Ajit Doval, a meeting which comes a day after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister.

Singh met Doval at his residence here. The meeting between the two lasted for around 30 minutes.

After the meeting, the National Security Advisor (NSA) left for the residence of Home Minister.

Related Stories

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Amarinder Singh Quits As Punjab Chief Minister Amid Rift In Congress, Says 'Humiliated'

Singh's meeting with Amit Shah on Wednesday had flared up another fire in the politics of Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

The politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Sources close to Singh had said the former chief minister is learnt to have also discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

With the farmers' protests also seen to be affecting the BJP's prospects in western UP, the Modi government may intensify efforts to end the stir.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the assembly polls early next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amarinder Singh Ajit Doval Amit Shah Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arrest Of Two Afghan Nationals From HP Hotel Affirms Shimla Connect To Gujarat Drug Haul

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Navjot Singh Sidhu Scheduled To Meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi At 3

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Police Rearrest Rape Accused For Harassing Victim In Uttar Pradesh

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

With Declining Cyclone ‘Gulab’, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Gujarat’s Coastal Region

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from India

'Nava Keralam' Can Only Be Achieved If There Is Environment Of Peace And Communal Harmony: Kerala CM

'Nava Keralam' Can Only Be Achieved If There Is Environment Of Peace And Communal Harmony: Kerala CM

ED Attaches Assets Of Bengaluru Based Company In Alleged J&K Bank Loan Fraud

ED Attaches Assets Of Bengaluru Based Company In Alleged J&K Bank Loan Fraud

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Nailing Mystery Woman In ITR Espionage Case

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Nailing Mystery Woman In ITR Espionage Case

Covid-19: India Logs 23,529 Fresh Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 195 Days

Covid-19: India Logs 23,529 Fresh Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 195 Days

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 1 pm, only 35.97% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The Press Council Of India(PCI) has constituted a three member team, following former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s letter.

Advertisement