﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Election Commission Asks Candidates To Advertise Criminal Records From Poll Expenses

Election Commission Asks Candidates To Advertise Criminal Records From Poll Expenses

The poll panel has made it compulsory for candidates contesting elections, to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV and newspapers at least thrice during electioneering.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2019
Election Commission Asks Candidates To Advertise Criminal Records From Poll Expenses
File Photo
Election Commission Asks Candidates To Advertise Criminal Records From Poll Expenses
outlookindia.com
2019-04-25T17:41:42+0530

A senior functionary said on Thursday, that the Election Commission has made it clear that candidates will have to bear the cost of advertising their criminal antecedents in TV and newspapers as it comes in the category of 'poll expenses'.

The poll panel has made it compulsory for candidates contesting elections, to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV and newspapers, at least thrice during electioneering.

Though directions in this regard were issued on October 10, 2018, the rule is being used for the first time in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The functionary said that the political parties have been informed that candidates will have to bear the cost of the advertisement from their poll expenses.

Some parties had approached the poll panel, urging it to allow the advertisement expenditure to be borne by them and not the candidates.

The parties too will have to advertise the criminal records of the candidates they have fielded. The expenditure of advertisement by the parties will be borne by them.

This means that candidates and parties contesting the elections will have to publicize their criminal records at least on three different dates in widely circulated newspapers and popular TV channels during the campaign period.

The candidates who do not have records have to mention that.

They will now have to fill up an amended form (number 26). They will have to inform parties about their antecedents, such as cases in which they have been convicted and cases pending against them.

The parties, the EC said, will be "obliged" to put the information about the candidates on their websites. The EC direction of October 2018 was silent on whether the candidates will have to pay from their pocket for the publicity.

Parties which fail to comply, face the prospects of getting their recognition withdrawn or suspended.

Candidates have to submit clippings of their declaration published in papers and parties and also have to submit details about the number of such candidates in a state.

While there is a ceiling on the expenditure of candidates, the parties have no such limit. Candidates in Lok Sabha polls can spend up to Rs 70 lakh.

All registered political parties have to submit a statement of their election expenditure to the election commission within 90 days of the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

All candidates are required to submit their expenditure statement to the poll panel within 30 days of the completion of the elections.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Election Commission Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sadhvi Pragya Used To Carry Knife, Stabbed A Man, Says Chhattisgarh CM
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters