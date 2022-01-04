Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?

Omicron variant of the coronavirus is bringing about more and more Covid-19 cases all over the world. As people fear going out even for the testing of its infection, they ask whether the at-home testing kits might be able to do the job.

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?
Covid-19 at-home testing kits can detect the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but they might be less sensitive to the more contagious variant (Representational Image) | AP

Trending

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T07:34:18+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:34 am

Do at-home Covid-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but US health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.

Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven't changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.

“The bottom line is the tests still detect Covid-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron,” says Dr Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists.

Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it's still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be “totally transparent” by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.

If you've been exposed to a person who tested positive but you don't have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you're not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is Covid-19.

But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more scepticism, Volk says.

Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Covid-19 test Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 Covid-19 Cases National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Staggering Work Hours To Non-Crowding: Centre Issues Covid Guidelines For Its Offices

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Man At Kanker Village; Accuse Him Of Being Police Informer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement