Calcutta HC Slams Bengal Govt Over Post-Poll Violence, Directs To Provide Relief To Victims

The Calcutta High Court on Friday said the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is in "denial mode" about post-poll violence in the state and directed the government to provide relief to the victims.

The court also issued a show cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent the attack against the National Human Rights Commission panel which was on fact-finding visit to the state.

"The state must respond to queries by NHRC,” the court ordered, adding “Chief Secretary must preserve all sensitive documents on post-poll violence.”

The five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the state government to treat all complaints regarding the post-poll violence as FIR.

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented development, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Friday forced to cut short his inaugural address at the newly formed assembly amid ruckus by opposition BJP MLAs who took offence after finding "no mention" of post-poll violence in the speech.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly in the afternoon to deliver the inaugural address, could barely speak for four minutes as BJP MLAs, carrying posters and pictures of alleged victims of post-poll violence, rushed to the well of the House to stage a protest.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine