Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.

The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the by-poll was challenged.

The chief secretary had in the letter said that a "constitutional crisis" would occur if the by-election to Bhabanipur was not held.

Mamata Banerjee will fight against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, a 41-year-old Calcutta High Court lawyer who had filed PILs on Bengal violence incidents recently.

According to the law, she has to win an assembly election seat in order to remain the Chief Minister.

(With PTI Inputs)