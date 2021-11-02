Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Wife of Virbhadra Singh and former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

2021-11-02T11:21:11+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:21 am

Early trends in the by-elections in three Parliamentary and 29 assembly constituencies across the country suggest that while All-India Trinamool Congress has solidified its hold in West Bengal, the BJP remains a dominant force in Assam and, as per early trends, also in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, which won 38-percent votes in Bengal – compared to 47 percent of the TMC – in the assembly polls months back, has seen its vote share crash to 14-15 percent. The vote share of the TMC has gone up to 77 percent, as of now, showing signs of a complete landslide.

In Bengal, TMC had comfortable margins against the BJP on three assembly seats – ranging from 9000 to 82000 votes, with Subrata Mandal maintaining a massive lead of above 82000 votes in Gosaba – and the TMC was ahead of the CPI (M) by a margin of over 22000 votes in Khardaha.

As per early trends, the BJP was leading on three assembly seats out of five in Assam with margins ranging from 10000 to 22000 votes and its ally United People’s Party (Liberal) was leading on the remaining two seats, with margins of about 12000 votes. The BJP’s vote share till now is about 42-percent, compared to a mere 14 percent for the Congress. AIUDF, which has not allied with the Congress for the by-polls, has a vote share of 1 percent as of now.
In Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Bihar, the Janata (Dal) United has taken a lead over the Rashtriya Janata Dal, but the latter has taken a slender lead in Tarapur. Both seats were with the JD (U) last time.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has leads over the Congress in all three assembly seats that went to the polls.

In Rajasthan, the Indian National Congress has a lead on both the assembly seats.
In Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidate and wife of former state Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was ahead of Brigadier Kushal Chand Thakur of the BJP on the Mandi Parliamentary seat by about 6000 votes. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has taken a lead over the Congress on the Khandwa Parliamentary seat by about 26,000 votes.

In Ellenabad assembly in Haryana, Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD has a slender lead over the BJP, while in Karnataka the BJP is ahead on one assembly seat and the Congress on the other.
While the BJP now has a wafer-thin lead over the TRS on the sole assembly seat in Telangana, the YSR Congress has a comfortable lead over the BJP in the only assembly bypoll in Andhra Pradesh.

