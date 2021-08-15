By Carrying Out Surgical Strikes, Message Of Changing ‘New India’ Sent Out: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is fighting challenges of terrorism and expansionism, even as it does not hesitate in taking tough decisions.

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said by carrying out surgical and air strikes, the country has sent out the message of 'New India'.

He said it showed India is changing and can take difficult decisions.

He said the nature of international relations changed after the Second World War and there is a possibility of a new world order post-coronavirus pandemic.

"India has seen the efforts of the world and also appreciated it. Today, the world views India with a new perspective. There are two important perspectives to it.

"One is terrorism and another is expansionism. India is fighting these two challenges and responding to them astutely and with courage," Modi said without naming China and Pakistan.

Modi assured that the country will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the hands of the security forces.

"India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions," he said.

In the area of security and defence, efforts are constant and underway to make India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). (With PTI inputs)

