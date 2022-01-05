Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

The Mumbai police have so far arrested an 18-year-old girl from Uttarakhand and two 21-year-old men in connection with the case of fake online auctions of over 100 Muslim women.

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?
Three people have so far been arrested in the 'Bulli Deals' case. | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T22:25:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 10:25 pm

Days after outrage following the "fake auction" of over 100 Muslim women including prominent journalists and activists on an app called "Bulli Bai", Mumbai Police have arrested three persons in connection to the case. According to reports, two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman were allegedly the "masterminds" behind the app.

What is the Bulli Bai controversy?

Bulli Bai is an app that surfaced on January 1, 2022, on Github, a platform for developing and hosting software using Git. About 100 Muslim women including prominent voices in journalism, civil society found their images and profiles on the site, which invited bids for auctions on the women. Many claimed it was a rehash of the "Sulli Deals" controversy when a similar app had put a section of women up for fake online auction. Both "bulli" and "sulli" are derogatory terms for women.

Related Stories

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women

Who has been arrested so far?

Following outrage and FIRs by several state police departments including Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection to the case. 21-year-old engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha was arrested in Bengaluru. Another 21-year-old Delhi University student Mayank Rawat, was arrested after from Uttarakhand. 18-year-old Shweta Singh, who allegedly is the prime accused, was also arrested from Uttarakhand. Singh is currently preparing for her entrance examination.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The arrests come after the Union IT Minister said that the matter was being investigated.

Who are the accused?

Mayank, the son of Army Subedar Pradeep Rawat, is a Chemistry honours student from Zakir Hussain College in Delhi. A resident of the Nimbhuchaud area in Kotdwar, Mayank had come home on vacation. Upon being arrested, Mayank revealed that he had opened a link he had received the Bulli Bai app and shared a few of the screenshots he took from the app on the microblogging site Twitter. Mayank, along with Vishal were promoting Bulli Bai-related content online. Vishal, who was arrested from Bengaluru, revealed the name of the prime accused. Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, where Vishal is a student, has said that it will not take any punitive action against him in the case, The Quint reported. 

The youngest of the accused, and also the suspected "mastermind" of the plot is Shweta Singh, who was arrested at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. According to a report in India Today, Shweta is one of four siblings including two sisters. She is also an orphan, having lost her father to Covid-19 recently and her mother to cancer earlier.

Shweta was allegedly behind a fake Twitter account named "JattKhalsa07" that was spreading hate and communal content on Twitter.

What is the Nepal connection of the case?

It was Shweta who apparently created the account. According to a report in India Today, however, Shweta was acting under the direction of yet another person named Giyou from Nepal. Investigation in the matter continues.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the "malicious, mischievous and reprehensible" act of creating, developing and hosting the "Bulli Bai" app.

A resolution issued by the DHCBA said at a virtual meeting of its executive committee, it has been unanimously resolved that the lawyers' body shall write to the Delhi police commissioner, demanding the registration of an FIR and an efficient and expeditious investigation.

Previously, the National Commission for Women had taken suo-moto cognisance of the case and pulled up Delhi Police for not making arrests in the "Sulli Deals" case that surfaced in July last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Cyber criminals Muslim Women Mumbai Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

No Security Lapse Of Any Kind During PM Modi’s Visit: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Newsflash| Covid-19: Delhi Records 10,665 Cases; Positivity Rate Rises to 11.88 Percent

21-Year-Old Student From Delhi University Arrested Over Bulli Bai App Row

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab

Covid-19 Surge In Cities; Omicron Is Predominant Variant: Govt

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

COVID-19 scare: Cong cancels marathon races, big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19 scare: Cong cancels marathon races, big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and scores of Wanderers Test. South Africa were 118/2 at the close of Day 3.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement