Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

The Bulli Bai application was auctioning photos of Indian Muslim Women online. A 21 year old engineering student from Bangalore has been detained by the Mumbai police in connection with the case.

Representational Image | Getty Images

2022-01-04T10:43:11+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:43 am

Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction’ on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for ‘auction’ on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

