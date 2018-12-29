Bulandshahr Cop Shot Himself, Resulting In Death, Claims BJP MLA

BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi on Friday stirred a controversy in Bulandshahr violence case stating that inspector Subodh Kumar shot himself in haste after he became hopeless.

Speaking to ANI, Devnedra Singh said: "While trying to save himself, the cop became hopeless and fired at himself in haste. He was not targeted by anyone; it was a mob that got aggressive as the police was not filing an FIR."

Notably, Subodh Singh died on December 3 after violence occurred in Bulandshahr over the finding of cow carcasses in Chingrawath village.

The post-mortem revealed that Subodh had six marks of injuries inflicted by stones and also a bullet was stuck inside his skull.

On Thursday police arrested Prashant Natt, a man who allegedly shot inspector Singh. As per police, Natt has confessed to having shot at Singh.

The arrest of Prashant Nat, around 26, in connection with the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the violence in Siyana area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on December 3, took the total number of accused held in this case to 29.

A police official said Nat, a resident of Chingrawathi village of Siyana, was held from Sikandrabad, near the highway that leads to Noida, around 2.30 pm. He works part time as a driver in Delhi and nearby areas and, at other times, he works locally as a labourer, the official told PTI.

"With this arrest, the total arrested in the violence case of December 3 has gone up to 29 now," he said.

Five people were arrested on December 18 for their alleged roles in the mob violence and the cow-slaughtering cases.

Three of them -- Nadeem, Raees and Kaala -- were arrested for their alleged involvement in the cow-slaughtering case, while two accused were nabbed by the state special task force (STF) for the subsequent violence after cow carcasses were found in a field. The inspector and a youth had died during the violence.

The trio was not named in the initial FIR, which had seven accused, including two minors, but their names emerged in the case during probe.

An FIR against 27 named people and 50-60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence at the Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still at large, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.

On December 3, 2018, a mob of some 400 people violently rampaged through the Chingrawathi village, apparently after cow carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby.

The mob set dozens of vehicles on fire, hurled stones and even fired from guns at the police, who also retaliated with gunfire.

(With inputs from agencies)