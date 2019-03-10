Modi Govt Will Be Best Remembered For Wasting Historic Mandate: Congress

After the announcement of the 2019 general election schedule, Congress hit out at the Modi government saying it will be best remembered for "wasting" its historic mandate and that all its promises remained "unfulfilled".

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced Sunday, kick-starting the countdown for a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.

In a press conference after the announcement of the poll schedule, Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "On May 23, people will change Modi government that believes in all talk and no work. All its promises have remained unfulfilled which is why their manifesto is missing from the BJP website now."

Regarding forging an alliance for the polls, he said, "We will make an announcement regarding tying up with regional parties within two to three days."

Another party leader, Ahmed Patel in a series of tweets said the 2019 elections will herald a new era ending five years of "chaotic, despotic and destructive" dispensation and the country will return to the path of "sobriety, integrity and inclusivity".

"NDA 2 will be best remembered for wasting its historic mandate in the pursuit of petty benefits for a handful of individuals, by imposing a heavy cost on the entire nation For 5 years India waited, but Acche Din never came (sic)," he tweeted.

"As the world's largest democratic process begins we must strive to maintain and enhance its sanctity & integrity. Strict adherence to the Code of Conduct is non negotiable. The desperation of some should not be allowed to undermine this historic exercise (sic)," he said in another tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, addressing the press conference, alleged that in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not say even one thing" that touched people's heart.

"Modi would have been more successful had he been an actor. He has behaved as an actor only," he quipped.

Earlier, soon after the declaration of the polls by the Election Commission, the Congress put out a two-minute video entitled 'aarambh hai prachand' (the beginning of something massive), showing party chief Rahul Gandhi meeting the people across the country.

It said the party was ready for the battle and also claimed the victory of the truth for the UPA in 2019.

"The bugle is blown and now it is the turn of the public. There is adequate preparation for fighting the lies. We will defeat the 'liars' in this government, we are prepared and victory will be ours," the Congress posted in Hindi on its Twitter handle.

The party used the hashtag "JeetHogiSachKi" with its tweet.

The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases starting April 11 to May 19, and the results will be out on May 23.

PTI