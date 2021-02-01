Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle-Scrapping Policy To Phase Out Old Vehicles

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on announced the voluntary vehicle-scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles.

Sitharaman said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years.

She said this will promote fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.

Earlier, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said last week that the policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles owned by government departments and PSUs is likely to be notified soon and will be implemented from , 2022.

The policy is already approved by the government.

"The minister... approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15 years in age," the ministry of road transport and highways had said in a statement.

"It is to be notified, and will come into effect from ," the statement had said.

On , 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur the adoption of electrical vehicles.

"We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy," Gadkari had said on .

In , the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road.

(With PTI inputs)

