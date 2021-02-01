February 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle-Scrapping Policy To Phase Out Old Vehicles

Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle-Scrapping Policy To Phase Out Old Vehicles

Under the policy, personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle-Scrapping Policy To Phase Out Old Vehicles
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle-Scrapping Policy To Phase Out Old Vehicles
outlookindia.com
2021-02-01T14:02:37+05:30
Also read

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the voluntary vehicle-scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles.

Sitharaman said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years.

She said this will promote fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.

Earlier, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said last week that the policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles owned by government departments and PSUs is likely to be notified soon and will be implemented from April 1, 2022.

 The policy is already approved by the government.

"The minister... approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15 years in age," the ministry of road transport and highways had said in a statement.

"It is to be notified, and will come into effect from 1st April 2022," the statement had said.

On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur the adoption of electrical vehicles.

"We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy," Gadkari had said on January 15.

In May 2016, the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Union Budget 2021: Here Are The Numbers You Need To Keep An Eye On

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman Driving, Drivers, Transport Union Budget 2021 Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos