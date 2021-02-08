February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu

BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu

Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans
PTI photo
BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T13:09:23+05:30

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder at the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am

"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

Another Pakistani intruder was similarly killed here in November 2020, while an underground tunnel was also detected in this region very recently, an officer said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Shiv Sena Workers Hurl Ink, Force BJP Leader To Wear Saree For Speaking Against Uddhav Thackeray

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos