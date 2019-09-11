BoycottMillennials Top Trend On Twitter Day After FM Sitharaman's 'Ola, Uber' Comment

﻿
'There is a fall in the agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti,' a Twitter user wrote.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference, in Chennai. (PTI)
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T15:43:15+0530

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the mindset of millennials could be one of the reasons behind the massive decline in automobile sales in the country, #boycottmillenials was the top trend on Twitter. The users took potshots at the finance minister and shared their take on other sectors such as agriculture and real estate that are witnessing a similar decline.

"There is a fall in the agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti," a Twitter user wrote.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the "millennial mindset" could be one of the reasons, for they prefer to Ola and Uber cabs instead of having their vehicle.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," she said, addressing reporters in Chennai.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sitharaman's comment:

On Monday, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that automobile sales in India witnessed its worst-ever drop in August with despatches in all segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, continuing to plummet as the sector reels under an unprecedented downturn.

This is the steepest fall in overall vehicle sales in the country since the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) started recording wholesale vehicle sales data in 1997-98.

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Twitter National
Next Story : PM Modi Sits With Rag-Pickers, Picks Plastic From Garbage
