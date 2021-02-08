Bound By Love For People, Will Return To Active Politics Soon: VK Sasikala

During her first public appearance after four years, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala said, she will soon plunge into active politics.

Sasikala was recently released from a prison in Bengaluru, after she completed her four-year jail term in a corruption case.

The former AIADMK leader said she was indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu and asserted that she will not be intimidated.

When asked if she would visit the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, she said: "please wait and see."

"Sure, for party workers," was her response when reporters asked if she would engage in active politics. The state will go to polls in April-May .

"I am bound by love, to the Tamil ethos and the principles I have embarked upon. But I can never be enslaved by oppression," she told her loyalists.

When asked by reporters about the AIADMK ministers filing a police complaint against her for her use of the ruling party’s flag on her car, she said, "I think it shows their apprehension."

Responding to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai being closed for maintenance, she said "the people of Tamil Nadu know very well what all this means."

Asked about supporters' demand to "wrest control of the AIADMK," she said "I will meet you all soon. Will speak in detail then."

With PTI Inputs

