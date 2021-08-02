Border Dispute: Assam Will Withdraw FIR Against Mizoram MP Vanlalvena, Says CM Sarma

Amid tensions rising along the Assam-Mizoram border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has ordered the state police to withdraw an FIR filed against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena.

Stating that his decision is a “goodwill gesture”, Sarma lauded the efforts of Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute between the two states and said that the people of Assam intend “to keep the spirit of Northeast alive”.

Vanlavena, on Wednesday threatened Assam cops and said that the next time Assam police personnel step into Mizoram, they will all be killed without exception. Soon after, the Assam Police served a notice to Vanlavena and asked him to appear at the Dholai police station in Cachar district.

However, in the backdrop of Zoramthanga expressing his desire to settle the border dispute amicably, Sarma ordered the Assam police to withdraw the FIR against Vanlavena.

1/1

I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

Sarma, however, said that police cases filed against six Mizoram government officials will continue to be probed for their alleged role in the deadly gun battle along the inter-state border at Lailapur in Cachar district last week.

The Assam Police on July 28 issued summons to six officials of the Mizoram government, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Kolasib district, and ordered them to appear at Dholai police station on Monday.

The Mizoram Police too lodged an FIR against Sarma and six Assam officials on various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, at Vairengte police station on July 26 after the gunfight.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango on Sunday said that his government was ready to withdraw the FIR filed against Sarma as that was not approved by Zoramthanga.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.

The Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district remained calm on Monday.

Senior officials said that the situation in and around Lailapur, the place of the clash, along the inter-state border remained peaceful as a large number of CRPF troops are patrolling the National Highway-306.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine