Actress Kangana Ranaut Stokes Controversy, Favours Public Hanging Of Rapists

Actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the headlines for airing controversial views on the issue of capital punishment. The Bollywood actress called for strict punishment for rapists and seemed to advocate for capital punishment for those found guilty of rape and violence against women.

When asked about rising cases of rape in the country, the actor said trials of such cases go on for long and the victims get harassed in the process.

"They (the victims of sexual violence) have the burden to prove the charges against the accused...More than half the accused get acquitted," she said.

"Many countries like Saudi hang (the guilty) in public squares," she said, adding "until we set five-six such examples, until tough action is not taken (such crimes will not stop)...because people get away with such crimes," Kangana said.

The “Queen” actress also supported the Madhya Pradesh government’s new anti-conversion law and claimed the law would help victims of fraudulent marriages.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance introduced by the state government which penalizes religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage. The law provides for as much as 10 years in prison for fraudulent conversions in some cases.

Read here

"This is a very good law. Many people have faced problems. The law has been made for such people. This type of law should be made. It is a very good step the government has finally taken," the actor, who is in Bhopal for a film shoot, said on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine