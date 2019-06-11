﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bodies Of Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Bodies Of Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Etah

'The age of the boy is around 23 years and the girl is 20-years-old', Senior Superintendent of Police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
Bodies Of Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Etah
ANI/Twitter
Bodies Of Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Etah
outlookindia.com
2019-06-11T12:24:08+0530

Locals in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh found bodies of a man and a woman hanging from a tree in the vicinity on Tuesday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Etah, Sanjay Kumar said: "We found two bodies hanging on a tree. The girl hails from a nearby village and the boy is from Shakir. We do not have more information about the duo as of now."

"The age of the boy is around 23 years and the girl is 20-years-old. We have not received any missing complaint about of the two deceased," he said.

When asked to comment whether it was a case of honour killing, Kumar said, "It will only be ascertained after further investigation."

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Honour Killings Suicides Murder National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Replaced With Pak PM’s Image
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters