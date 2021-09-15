Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Blast Occurs Outside BJP Nainital District President's House In Haldwani

The blast occurred around 12 am outside the residence of BJP's Nainital district president Pradeep Bisht in Harinagar area of Haldwani, Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbiyal said on Wednesday.

Representational Image | PTI

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 7:41 pm

Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbiyal  confirmed occurrence of a  blast  outside the residence of BJP's Nainital district president Pradeep Bisht in Haldwani on late Tuesday night which triggered a scare in the area.

According to the DM, the blast occurred around 12 am outside the residence of the BJP leader in Harinagar area of Haldwani. Luckily, no one was wounded in the blast, the DM said.

However, the ground floor of the building suffered damages with its window and door pans shattered, he said.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in the entire locality forcing people to run out of their homes.

The source of the blast could not be determined, Garbiyal said adding it can be ascertained only after a forensic examination of the spot.

(With PTI Inputs)

